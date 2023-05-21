Lichfield Garrick appealing for memories of the theatre to help celebrate 20th anniversary

The Lichfield Garrick Theatre is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Photo: Pamela Raith.

The theatre and arts charity is proud to have spent two decades as one of Lichfield’s leading entertainment and cultural destinations.

Now, staff at the theatre want to celebrate the role that so many local people have played in its success over the years.

Marketing manager at the Garrick, Ellen Kentesber, said: "We’d love to hear your fondest, funniest, proudest stories of visiting the Garrick, whether that’s watching a particular show, performing on one of our stages, taking part in a workshop, or perhaps meeting a friend or loved one for the first time.

"Just drop us an email, send us an image (family photos or selfies welcome!), or lend us a programme, and we’ll include it in an exhibition we’ll be creating to tell the story of our first twenty years."

The theatre will be kicking off its anniversary year with an open house event on Saturday, July 1.

People will be welcomed into the venue where they can meet the team and enjoy a host of free activities, including behind-the-scenes tours, lighting and sound demonstrations, performances by community groups, workshops, and an archive display of Garrick memorabilia.

Local historian Jono Oates will also be on hand to answer historical questions and showcase the theatre’s original architectural drawings.

There will also be 20 chances during the day to win tickets for this year’s pantomime, Beauty & the Beast.

The Garrick's 2022 pantomime, Snow White. Photo: Pamela Raith.

Ellen added: "We will also be launching Garrick 20 on Saturday July 1, a year-long project opening the Garrick to Lichfield’s many different communities – with an ambition to help 20 local groups and artists to realise a creative ambition, to offer 20 training placements for young people, and to take creative opportunities into 20 schools.

"Watch out for an open callout, coming very soon. If you would like to register your interest, please email education@lichfieldgarrick.com."

CEO and artistic director, Daniel Buckroyd, said: "Big birthdays like this are a great opportunity to celebrate the past, but as the Garrick continues to bounce back from Covid, we’re also very much looking towards the future.

"As we make plans for the next twenty years, we’re keen to be listening to you, our audiences and supporters, about what you want to see the Garrick mean for you and your communities, so that the next chapter in our story can make you proud of your local theatre.

"We’ll be listening on July 1 and we’ll be listening all year, so if you want to join the conversation, whether you're a long-term supporter of the Lichfield Garrick or a newcomer to the area, we’d love to see you at the theatre soon."