In pictures: Hundreds of veterans gather for service at Arboretum 60 years after national Service ended

Veterans from across the region were among those who gathered to pay their respects to the ‘unsung heroes’ who did National Service.

At the National Memorial Arboretum are; front, Tony Griffiths, 88, from Halesowen, back; George William Byng, 86, from Halesowen and Mike Foster, 84, from Birmingham
The Princess Royal chats to veterans
The Princess Royal lays a wreath during Remembering National Service - 60 years on at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas
National Memorial Arboretum service to mark 60 years since National Service ended
Karen Cobble and Chris Hastings
The Princess Royal chats to veterans
National Memorial Arboretum service to mark 60 years since National Service ended
Rose Cook Monk, from Dudleys Poppy Appeal, with Barry Weaver, chair of the National Service Veterans Association, from Cradley
National Memorial Arboretum service to mark 60 years since National Service ended
An emotional moment
Actor Robert Powell speaks
Lt Gen James Bashall with The Princess Royal
Princess Anne spoke to hundreds of former servicemen at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the end of National Service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the service in Staffordshire, Anne said: “Some thrived, others endured, but all were called upon to give up some of their time for this country and they did just that.

“As the mists of the Second World War cleared and Britain tried to forge a new future, these men were stationed across the globe and also here at home. Some saw active duty while others did not. But they understood all too well the price of freedom and shouldered that burden on our behalf.

“All were prepared to step forward and serve our country when we needed them. We recognise that this nation owes all of them a huge debt of gratitude for that service.

“If I may, on behalf of the entire country, take this opportunity to thank them all.”

National Service saw more than two million men aged between 17 and 21 conscripted. No women were made to serve.

Hundreds of thousands of servicemen are estimated to still be alive, aged between 80 and 97.

