Princess Anne spoke to hundreds of former servicemen at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the end of National Service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the service in Staffordshire, Anne said: “Some thrived, others endured, but all were called upon to give up some of their time for this country and they did just that.

“As the mists of the Second World War cleared and Britain tried to forge a new future, these men were stationed across the globe and also here at home. Some saw active duty while others did not. But they understood all too well the price of freedom and shouldered that burden on our behalf.

“All were prepared to step forward and serve our country when we needed them. We recognise that this nation owes all of them a huge debt of gratitude for that service.

“If I may, on behalf of the entire country, take this opportunity to thank them all.”

National Service saw more than two million men aged between 17 and 21 conscripted. No women were made to serve.

Hundreds of thousands of servicemen are estimated to still be alive, aged between 80 and 97.

