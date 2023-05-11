Escaped peacock named Pete spotted roaming Lichfield streets

Pete the peacock was spotted enjoying the sunshine

One resident, Andy Starkey, said "Pete the Peacock" has quickly become a much-loved mascot of Lichfield. Pete's favourite spots are said to be around Stowe Pool, Brownsfield Road, and people's back gardens.

A musician of 30 years, Andy said he was inspired to write a song about the "hilarious and friendly" bird.

The 46-year-old said: "This time last week I didn't think I'd be writing a song about a peacock.

"I've been seeing so many posts on Facebook from people who have spotted Pete in their back garden, some have even fed him bread. Everyone's going nuts for him.

"A Lichfield-based artist called Kate Flynn did an incredible drawing of Pete, and that inspired me to make a little theme tune about him."

Artwork of Pete by Kate Flynn, kateflynnart.com

It's not the first adventure of Pete's – he was spotted a year ago in the same area, and is apparently very responsible.

Andy said: "I heard on the grapevine that the peacock's owner doesn't mind him going out and about because he always returns home. He's just out and about having a bit of fun and putting a smile on people's faces – he hasn't made a mess on anyone's car either, like pigeons do."

Using a compilation of pictures he found on Facebook, Andy made a music video to go along with his jingle, Pete the Peacock of Lichfield, which can be found here.

"I love being able to share everyone's enjoyment of Pete," he said. "And if the song puts a smile on someone's face too, even better."