Children prove that Lichfield school has talent

From left are Elaine Hutchings, Councillor Jamie Checkland, Rt Honourable Stuart Lawrence, Councillor Paul Jones. Centre is Daniel Sirell with Brandon Harvey (front)

Rocklands School invited parents and dignitaries along to watch as each child at the school showed off their singing, dancing, music, art and even hoola-hooping skills.

The Rockland’s Got Talent contest yesterday was judged by former headteacher Sandra Swift, chair of governors Jean Powell and Stuart Lawrence.

Stuart was in the school talking to pupils about how to make positive change and use their voice for good.

He said he was absolutely blown away by the children’s performances.

“We have all heard the mantra ‘every child matters’ but Rockland takes that saying to its heart. The performances have been incredible, with every pupil having their chance to shine," Stuart said.

Dignitaries invited included Lichfield mayor councillor Jamie Checkland, deputy mayor councillor Paul Jones and Elaine Hutchings, founder of the Helping Each Other group in Lichfield.

Winners at the event were Daniel Sirell who sang I’m a Believer, Brandon Harvey with his tribute to Elvis and Ziva Daly who sang Let it Go. The winning class was Owls who did a dance for the audience.

Rocklands is a special school based close to the heart of the city and headteacher Jane Elliker said they are determined that every child reaches their full potential while making lifelong memories.

“Our school motto is ‘Belong, Believe, Become’ and this is something we firmly believe in,” said Jane.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the audience as the children performed at their absolute best – each one going above and beyond to put on performances that wowed us all, and really impressed the judges. It was fantastic to have Stuart in the school and he spoke to the children about how important it is to speak out and be proud.