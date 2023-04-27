Learn about wonders of nature at unique show

The audience will learn more about the habits of turtles

The Animal Guyz bring their entertaining and educational show ‘Animals Unleashed’ to The Lichfield Garrick Theatre on Sunday, June 25, with no live animals

The unique live show allows the whole family to learn about, see and watch animals, but without any live animals needing to be on stage.

The Animal Guyz will introduce the audience to an elephant and its baby, a pangolin, an orangutan, gorillas and a sloth, among others, including dinosaurs.

The Animal Guyz decided in 2020 that they would commit to delivering something that would entertain and educate all the family, but without any live animals.

A Stegosaurus will be one of many prehistoric creatures to come onto the stage

Animal Guyz founder Craig Crowton said: “It was five years in the making but we felt it was vital that we were able to show people everywhere different animals, help them learn and appreciate these amazing creatures, but do so in a way that meant we didn’t use real animals.

“It’s an animal show that even a vegan will love”

Exactly how the animals and dinosaurs appear on the stage is something that will be revealed at the show, but the audience will enjoy sketches, songs and comedy as well as plenty of opportunities to learn and be educated about animals from all over the world.

Mr Crowton said: “Our aim is to deliver a show like no other and send people home thoroughly entertained and with loads more knowledge about animals.

"We cram so much in, even things like animal phobias, and we do it a fun way that means you’re learning without even realising it.”