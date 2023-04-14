Expensive burger for driver found to have no insurance or licence

The Chevrolet Matiz was pulled over in the early hours of the morning. Photo: Staffordshire Police Response

The driver of a Chevrolet Matiz was pulled over in the Lichfield area by officers from Staffordshire Police.

A check of records revealed that the driver had no insurance, no driving licence and no MOT, so the car was seized and the driver reported for court.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "This vehicle was seen purchasing a burger in the Lichfield area by Shift Five officers.

"Subsequent checks revealed the driver had no insurance, no driving licence and no MOT.