Expensive burger for driver found to have no insurance or licence

By James VukmirovicLichfield

A driver who stopped to get a burger is set to be left out of pocket after being pulled over by police.

The Chevrolet Matiz was pulled over in the early hours of the morning. Photo: Staffordshire Police Response

The driver of a Chevrolet Matiz was pulled over in the Lichfield area by officers from Staffordshire Police.

A check of records revealed that the driver had no insurance, no driving licence and no MOT, so the car was seized and the driver reported for court.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "This vehicle was seen purchasing a burger in the Lichfield area by Shift Five officers.

"Subsequent checks revealed the driver had no insurance, no driving licence and no MOT.

"The vehicle was seized by PC 29869 and the driver reported for court."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

