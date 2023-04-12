Notification Settings

Arrests made after armed raid finds cannabis growth

By James VukmirovicLichfieldPublished:

The drug supply across Staffordshire has been disrupted again by police after a successful raid brought arrests.

The cannabis farm found in Lichfield was one of three found by Staffordshire Police. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Armed officers from Staffordshire Police executed a raid at a house on Cappers Lane in Lichfield on Wednesday, where a large grow of more than 500 cannabis plants was discovered.

A 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, with both men remaining in police custody.

The arrests follow on from 90 plants being seized from a house in Burslem on April 11 and 180 plants being found at a house in Longton on March 25.

Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, who is leading the investigation, said: “These are significant arrests for us and we will continue to monitor the location while our investigation continues.”

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are continuing to disrupt the drug supply across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent as three substantial cannabis grows were discovered recently.

"Earlier today on Wednesday, April 12, armed officers attended a property off Cappers Lane in Lichfield where they discovered a large cannabis grow of more than 500 plants.

"Two men, aged 23 and 30, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of concerned in the supply of class B drugs. They remain in police custody.

"Officers currently remain in the area carrying out patrols to reassure the local community."

The latest discoveries comes as the force continues its dedicated Operation Levidrome, aimed at disrupting the supply and cultivation of drugs in Staffordshire.

Since its launch in 2021, the force has discovered more than 300 cannabis cultivations as well as invested in specialist equipment and tools to assist officers in identifying and seizing drug-related material.

To share any information relating to the Lichfield grow, contact the force through Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website, or call 101, quoting incident number 476 of 11 April.

James Vukmirovic

