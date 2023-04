The distinctive bicycle worth around £5,500 was stolen by a group of men in Lichfield.

At around 6.40pm on Monday, March 20, four hooded men forced their way inside a garage near Roman Way and made off after taking the bike.

The bike is a Santa Cruz Bullit XT CC e-mountain bike and has a custom red spring.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 698 of 20 March or by using Live Chat on their website.