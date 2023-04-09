Lichfield District Council installing APNR cameras to force Friary Car Park customers to pay on exit

Friary Car Park, Lichfield

The council issued a public notice about the changes at the car park which come into force on Wednesday, April 19.

The notice said: "Notice is hereby given for pay on exit at Friary Multi-Storey Car Park.

"The general effect of the Order which will come into force on April 19 will be to introduce ANPR cameras and barrier controlled entry and exit to the Friary Multi Storey Car Park.

"This will require customers using the car park to pay on leaving the car park to enable exit through the barrier."

The public notice added: "The order can be inspected online at https://www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/council/public-notices or by calling 01543 308000 between 9am and 5pm Mondays to Fridays or by e-mailing governance-admin@lichfielddc.gov.uk."