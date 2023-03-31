Festival promises a diverse and vivid programme

The ‘first lady of folk’, singer-songwriter Kate Rusby will celebrate 30 years as a touring musician at the festival

Lichfield Festival has announced a programme that promises a host of fabulous artists and exciting events taking place in the city between July 6 and July 17.

A melting pot of world-class entertainment and creativity, the summer’s Festival mixes music of all kinds, from folk to classical, jazz to gospel, with theatre, literary, community and family events.

Lichfield Cathedral will be one of the main settings for the festival, with a performance by London Community Gospel Choir on July 6 opening the festival.

The Cathedral also forms the backdrop for a star-studded line-up including multi-award-winning performing artist, composer and producer Nitin Sawhney CBE, and the ‘first lady of folk’, singer-songwriter Kate Rusby, who has recently celebrated 30 years as a touring musician.

Broadway superstar Melissa Errico will sing showstoppers from musical theatre giants, with a quartet led by jazz pianist and MD, James Pearson.

Pearson, who is Artistic Director of London’s famous Ronnie Scott’s, is one of three new Associate Artists announced for 2023-2025 alongside violinist and vocalist Lizzie Ball and musical explorers the Brodsky Quartet who have just marked their 50th anniversary.

Together, James and Lizzie will celebrate iconic songwriters including Carole King, Joni Mitchell and the late, great, Burt Bacharach in the Cathedral.

There are Cathedral concerts too from returning Associate Artists, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, renowned Baroque violinist Rachel Podger, and a summer extravaganza from the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Tommy Smith OBE returns for a late evening saxophone concert, and Festival Patron Julian Lloyd Webber hosts and curates an atmospheric ‘Bach by Candlelight’ concert, performed by his internationally acclaimed cellist wife Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, to close the festival.

Lichfield Festival has long been one of the most eclectic multi-arts festivals in the UK and a beacon in the Midlands cultural calendar.

Organisers of the Festival said they were delighted to be continuing its partnership with designer outlet McArthurGlen West Midlands following a highly successful relationship in 2022.

David Jackson, centre manager for McArthurGlen said, ”We are proud to continue to support Lichfield Festival and those involved with its important work.

"The Festival is widely known and loved across the region as somewhere people can come together and celebrate the thriving arts and culture in the local area and beyond.

"McArthurGlen West Midlands are delighted to play a part in enabling this, and will support growth and development of the Festival in future.”

Lichfield Festival runs from July 6 to July 16.