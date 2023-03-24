Colourful garden showing signs of Spring to open to the public

Carol Cooper in her garden

Millennium Garden, in London Road, Lichfield, belongs to Carol Cooper, who has worked on the garden for more than 45 years.

It will be opening under the National Garden Scheme, with visitors encouraged to enjoy the two acre garden with mixed spring bulbs.

It has been designed with a naturalistic edge and with the environment in mind.

The garden will be open to visitors this weekend

The garden has a millennium bridge, surrounded by lush planting and mature trees.

Home-made teas will also be available.

Admission for adults is £3.50 and children can come along for free.

The garden will be open from 1pm to 5pm.

To book in advance visit findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/19846/millennium-garden

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors the scheme has donated over £67 million to nursing and health charities and in 2022 made an annual donation of £3.11 million.