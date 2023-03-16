Police in Lichfield on the roads early targeting commercial vehicles and abnormal loads

Police posted this image on Thursday morning (March 16).

Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit were working in partnership with the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency to conduct early morning checks.

Officers said on social media that they were "targeting commercial vehicles and abnormal loads operating in the embargo times" in Lichfield.

They found one in particular that was 1600kg overweight. The same vehicle also had no seatbelt.

The Roads Policing Unit posted an image of the van in question on social media with the following short statement: "Early Bird catches the worm this morning with DVSAgovuk in @LichfieldPolice targeting commercial vehicles and abnormal loads operating in the embargo times.