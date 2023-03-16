Notification Settings

Police in Lichfield on the roads early targeting commercial vehicles and abnormal loads

By Mark Morris

Police were out early in Lichfield on Thursday morning targeting commercial vehicles and abnormal loads.

Police posted this image on Thursday morning (March 16).
Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit were working in partnership with the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency to conduct early morning checks.

Officers said on social media that they were "targeting commercial vehicles and abnormal loads operating in the embargo times" in Lichfield.

They found one in particular that was 1600kg overweight. The same vehicle also had no seatbelt.

The Roads Policing Unit posted an image of the van in question on social media with the following short statement: "Early Bird catches the worm this morning with DVSAgovuk in @LichfieldPolice targeting commercial vehicles and abnormal loads operating in the embargo times.

"This one 1600kg over weight and no seat belt.. Prohibited! #partnershipworking".

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

