Lichfield District Council will deep clean leisure centres after retaking ownership

Burtnwood Leisure Centre

The transfer of both Friary Grange Leisure Centre and Burntwood Leisure Centre from Freedom Leisure into Lichfield District Council control takes place on April 1.

After a weekend of deep cleaning and refurbishment works will take place before a re-launch event takes place on Monday, April 3 at Burntwood Leisure Centre with free access on the day for residents to all centre facilities between 09am and 3pm. Existing members will be welcome from 15:00 on the 3 April.

The weekend of Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 will see over 100 tradespeople coming into Burntwood Leisure Centre to give the site a deep and thorough clean and to undertake some refurbishment works ahead of the re-opening event on April 3.

Burntwood Leisure Centre will be closed on both days due to the works taking place but

LDC wishes to reassure residents that any birthday parties due to take place over that weekend will still go ahead.

Lichfield District Council Leader, Councillor Doug Pullen, said: “I am thrilled that we have been able to invest in and support our leisure facilities and to ensure that these are safe, clean and vibrant places to visit and for our residents to exercise in. We will be announcing some exciting changes in the next couple of days and we look forward to seeing as many people as possible coming to the free day on 3 April”

The launch event will see free activities and refreshments for all ages, entertainment and the Leisure Team look forward to seeing existing, lapsed and new members to see for themselves the positive changes that have been made in both centres.