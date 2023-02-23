Restaurant hands £1,000 to community groups

Wai-lee Ho and Simon Price

Ruby restaurant in St John Street, Lichfield has donated the money to the We Love Lichfield fund, which provides grants to small charities and voluntary organisations in the area.

The restaurant held three days of events to mark the Chinese new year, and held raffles to raise the money.

Ruby owner Wai-Lee Ho said the restaurant planned to hold similar events to support the fund in future.

“I have seen the fantastic work We Love Lichfield has done over recent years, not just in the city but in Burntwood and surrounding villages," he said.

"I wanted, as a person who lives and works in the district, to give something back."