Door lock snapped in attempted burglary of Lichfield home

By Eleanor LawsonLichfieldPublished:

The lock of a front door was snapped in an attempted home invasion.

Staffordshire Police received a report of an attempted burglary at a residential property in Scott Close in the early hours of Tuesday.

An unknown offender approached the front door to the property and managed to snap the lock.

The resident was able to open the door from the inside and only noticed the problem with the lock once outside.

It is not known if the offender was disturbed or if they failed in their attempt to gain access to the property.

Staffordshire Police said: "We encourage residents to check their locks and ensure all windows and doors are secure overnight or when the property is vacant.

"Any information about this incident should be reported to Staffordshire Police on 101 or via the Staffordshire Police website, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 114 of 21/02/23. Thank you."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

