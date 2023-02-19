New KFC and gym to open at former Argos site at shopping centre

The Argos at the Three Spires Centre in Lichfield closed down

Plans have been submitted for a dual scheme at the site of the former Argos store at Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre.

It will see two takeaways – one of which is a KFC – on the ground floor, with a gym on the first floor.

The site on Gresley Row has been empty since Argos closed down last April.

A design and access statement for the scheme, submitted by D2 Planning on behalf of Rookman Properties, said a new ground floor entrance will be fitted allowing separate access to the gym.

It will also feature an outdoor seating area, alterations to the shop front and a bin storage area at the back.

The statement says the scheme will "complement the wider retail provision" and adds: "Indeed, evidence from other existing locations suggests that there is likely to be an increase in footfall and an extension in the length of stay in the centre by customers utilising the proposed uses, including external seating area will ensure that there will be a more active street scene."

Discussions are said to be "ongoing" regarding the second ground floor unit, with the only interest so far being from "hot food takeaways".

The scheme has received objections, with concerns raised over environmental issues, noise pollution and a potential build up of rubbish.

One neighbour says: "Consideration for the local residents within a stones throw away should be taken into account and what an impact it would have to my living environment, especially when there are so many vacant retail spaces available in the town centre where it would be less invasive. Please consider an alternative."

Argos first announced plans to close its Lichfield store in 2021, with shoppers directed to its outlet in Tamworth.

The Tamworth store has also since closed down and moved into the Sainsbury's nearby.