2,000 litres of water used to douse Lichfield car fire

Staffordshire Fire Service battled the car fire

Just before 1pm yesterday (Thursday), a car suddenly set alight at a busy junction between Ryknild Street and Ashmore Close.

A Staffordshire Fire Service spokesman said: "A local fire crew from Lichfield Fire Station were immediately sent to the scene alongside our colleagues from Staffordshire Police.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze whilst officers managed traffic at the scene. The driver of the car managed to get out of the car before we arrived.