Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

2,000 litres of water used to douse Lichfield car fire

By Adam SmithLichfieldPublished:

Firefighters used more than 2,000 litres of water to extinguish a sudden car fire in Lichfield.

Staffordshire Fire Service battled the car fire
Staffordshire Fire Service battled the car fire

Just before 1pm yesterday (Thursday), a car suddenly set alight at a busy junction between Ryknild Street and Ashmore Close.

A Staffordshire Fire Service spokesman said: "A local fire crew from Lichfield Fire Station were immediately sent to the scene alongside our colleagues from Staffordshire Police.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze whilst officers managed traffic at the scene. The driver of the car managed to get out of the car before we arrived.

"By 1.45pm, the car had been extinguished without causing injury to anyone in the area. Upon inspection, the cause was deemed to be accidental and a result of a mechanical failure in the car. We made sure the area was safe before leaving the scene."

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News