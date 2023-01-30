Man dies at Staffordshire beauty spot

Fosseway Nature Reserve

Emergency services were called at 6.01am on Saturday following reporters of a man needing help at Fosseway Heath Nature Reserve And Wetlands, Lichfield

However, two ambulances attended the scene but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Staffordshire Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 6.01am on Saturday to an incident on Sainte Foy Avenue in Lichfield.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics (HART) attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man in a critical condition.