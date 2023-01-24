Lichfield tuning up for this weekend's free music festival

Goat on a Trolley will be performing in Lichfield

All tastes of music will be covered during the three day extravaganza which starts on Friday and finishes on Sunday.

Promoter Ashley Yeates, who is helping organise the event, said: "Well we don’t know if it's the UK’s first festival in the UK in 2023 but we do know it is the first Lichfield Music Festival and it's free.

"On Friday, Saturday and Sunday Lichfield Arts is making sure Lichfield will be alive with music. Bands, solos, duos and trios, all live musicians and singers performing covers of great songs inside warm venues across the city."

The variety of acts on show demonstrates the depth of talent in the West Midlands music scene.

Ashley added: "We've got acts featuring former members of Ocean Colour Scene, a finalist from Britain's Got Talent, a punk ukulele band, award winning blues musicians and the regions No 1 reggae band and that’s just a snippet of what is on.

"There are many wonderful music genres will on show rock, pop, blues, reggae, country, folk and more as the city hosts some of the region's finest acts.

"So come and enjoy a weekend in the cathedral city, experience the eclectic mix of independent shops, restaurants, pubs and bars… book an overnight stay or get the train in - you are always going to be within a few hundred metres of a venue featuring live music."

He added: "This great event has been made possible by the fantastic support of Lichfield District Council along with the help of the many local business managers and owners that are helping us put on this musical extravaganza."

Venues involved in the festival include 55 Wade St, The Angel, Bitter Suite, Bureau, The Duke Of York, Faro Lounge, George IV, The Cathedral Hotel, Guildhall, The Horse and Jockey, McKenzies, No Mango, The Pig, Queen's Head and the Whippet Inn.

Acts performing during the festival include The Reggaelators,, Goat On A Trolley, Dan Sealey, The Lahdidahs, Julian Smith, Bryan Corbett, Melvin Hancox Band, Distant Electric, Faye Bagley, Thomas Walker, Antiquity, Andy Bennett, Joe Thomas, Alex Ohm, Dino Baptiste, Risky Business, Jake Henry, The Dudes, Loz Rabone, Jamie Knight, Emelye, Tony Skeggs, Crash, Dean Dovey and Ellie Jones.