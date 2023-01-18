Community charity holds information event

We Love Lichfield will be holding a 'Connect with your Community' event at The Hub in Market Square on February 9.

The free, informal event runs from 4.30pm to 6pm to enable people to drop in after work and includes a free welcome drink.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said there was so much voluntary work going on across the district, and that we wanted to bring people together.

He said the first aim of the event was to connect with businesses, and show them how the voluntary sector helps their customers and staff, and how they could help.

“Secondly, we want to reach out to new and existing voluntary groups who haven't applied to us for funding," he added.

We Love Lichfield has distributed grants of just over £300,000 to more than 200 groups across Lichfield District since beginning 10 years ago.

Companies and individuals are welcome to donate or fund-raise and all money is invested through a permanent endowment fund by registered charity The Community Foundation For Staffordshire in line with charity commission guidelines.

The interest and dividends earned on the invested money is then distributed by the We Love Lichfield Fund as small grants across the district.