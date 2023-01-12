Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Valentine's ball to raise funds for good causes

By Mark AndrewsLichfieldPublished: Comments

A St Valentine's ball will be held to raise money for good causes.

The black-tie event on February 10 will raise money for We Love Lichfield, which provides support to community and voluntary groups across the city.

The event, at The George Hotel in Bird Street from 7pm, includes a three-course meal, live band and disco. All proceeds go to the We Love Lichfield fundraising group.

Event organiser John Heeler said the organisation handed over £27,000 to community and voluntary groups across the district just before Christmas.

"To continue this work, we need to constantly raise funds," he said.

"The evening will be great fun, it’s an opportunity to party and raise funds for local groups."

Tickets, priced £40 are available to purchase at The Arthur Price Factory Shop, Britannia Way, Lichfield, WS14 9UY in person, by telephoning 01543 267324, or emailing factory.shop@arthurprice.com

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News