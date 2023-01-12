Valentine's ball to raise funds for good causes

The black-tie event on February 10 will raise money for We Love Lichfield, which provides support to community and voluntary groups across the city.

The event, at The George Hotel in Bird Street from 7pm, includes a three-course meal, live band and disco. All proceeds go to the We Love Lichfield fundraising group.

Event organiser John Heeler said the organisation handed over £27,000 to community and voluntary groups across the district just before Christmas.

"To continue this work, we need to constantly raise funds," he said.

"The evening will be great fun, it’s an opportunity to party and raise funds for local groups."