Rail services delayed after trespasser seen on line

The trespasser was seen on the line between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield Trent Valley

Services on the Cross City line between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley were hit with delays after the trespasser were identified on the track between Lichfield Trent Valley and Sutton Coldfield in the Shenstone area at around 1.40pm.

West Midlands Railway put out a message on its website to let passengers know about the delays, saying that delays would be expected while services were cautioned through the area.

It also said that services were expected to be back to normal after 2.45pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to trespassers on the railway between Lichfield Trent Valley and Sutton Coldfield, train services running through these stations may be delayed.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 14:45 today (12 January).

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident.