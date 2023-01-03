Family's emotional tribute to 18-year-old who died in New Year's Day collision

Brandon Sutton. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Brandon Anthony James Sutton, aged 18 and from Stretton, was walking along Kings Bromley Road in Alrewas at around 3.25am.

He was hit by a VW Golf and was pronounced dead the efforts of paramedics. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A statement, issued on behalf of the family, said he was "the most cherished and loved son to Joanne and Lee, Nick and Sarah and brother to Chloe and Jessica, Megan and Callum, grandson, cousin, nephew, godson and friend to so many", adding: "Life will simply never be the same again - our hearts are shattered. Fly high now and be with the angels – forever in our hearts."

The driver of the Golf stayed at the scene and is helping officers with their inquiries.

Any witnesses or those with relevant dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision are asked to get in touch with the force.