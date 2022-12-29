Family pay tribute to man who died following two-car crash near Lichfield

Richard Allen

Richard Allen, 33, died from his injuries after a collision involving his blue Ford Fiesta and a black Volkswagen on the A5 at Wall on December 23. The incident happened at about 10.20pm.

Mr Allen's family have paid tribute to him in a statement.

“Rich brightened up the lives of so many people. He will be really sadly missed by everyone that knew him,” the family statement read.

Staffordshire Police said that an investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Force senior collision investigator Detective Sergeant Paul Bradbury said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision or anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the lead up to the crash.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Allen’s family and friends as they come to terms with this devastating loss.”

Meanwhile a 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area of Walsall at has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving in relation to the crash.

The force said the man has been given conditional police bail while the inquiries continue.

Following the collision the A5 between Muckley Corner and Wall Island was closed to traffic while the emergency services attended the scene.