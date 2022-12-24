Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crash leaves man dead

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to an island on the A5 Wall bypass south of Lichfield on Friday night to reports of a two-vehicle crash, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
They found that a black Volkswagen and a blue Ford Fiesta had crashed, and closed the road between Muckley Corner and Wall while paramedics tended to a 33-year-old man in the Ford.
However, despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead, with the driver of the Volkswagen, a 35-year-old man from Bloxwich, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving and remaining in custody while inquiries continue.
A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are investigating after a man died in a collision in the Lichfield area yesterday.
"We were called at 10.22pm on Friday to the island on the A5 Wall bypass in Lichfield following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
"Officers attended along with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
"Upon arrival, a black Volkswagen was found involved in a collision with a blue Ford Fiesta.
"Sadly, a 33-year-old man, who was travelling in the Ford, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.
"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.
"A 35-year-old man, from the Bloxwich area, who was the driver of the Volkswagen, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.
"He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch with us on 101, Facebook, or Twitter, quoting incident number 751 of December 23, or email the collision investigation unit directly via ciu@staffordshire.police.uk."