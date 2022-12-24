Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crash leaves man dead

The collision occurred on the island on the A5 Wall bypass in Lichfield on Friday night. Photo: Google Street Map

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to an island on the A5 Wall bypass south of Lichfield on Friday night to reports of a two-vehicle crash, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They found that a black Volkswagen and a blue Ford Fiesta had crashed, and closed the road between Muckley Corner and Wall while paramedics tended to a 33-year-old man in the Ford.

However, despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead, with the driver of the Volkswagen, a 35-year-old man from Bloxwich, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving and remaining in custody while inquiries continue.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police said:

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

"He remains in police custody while inquiries continue.