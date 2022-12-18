Peace, goodwill and thinking of others core messages for festive MP message

Michael Fabricant used his Christmas message to speak about the cost of living crisis and how people could look after each other during the winter

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia and economic fallout across Europe had meant a tough time ahead for many people, with keeping warm and fed becoming an issue.

He said: "2022 has been a turbulent year across the world with an unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia and the consequent economic fallout and industrial unrest affecting most of Europe.

"This is going to be a tough time for many people locally.

"Keeping warm and fed will be an issue for a number of families."

He also spoke of what the government had done to help families struggling through the cost of living crisis and praised the work of charities and councils to provide warm spaces across the county.

He said: "Our Government was unwilling to subsidise the fuel companies to keep bills low so instead they are sending hundreds of pounds direct to each family and home to subsidise their fuel and other costs; it’s so important that this money should be set aside for heating and food.

"But despite this help there will be real hardship.

"I so welcome the efforts made by charities and councils to provide warm places for people to meet and to provide food for those who need it the most.

"Governments have a duty of care, but across Europe it our friends, neighbours, volunteers, carers, and charities who will be making that difference over the months to come.

"We owe them all our gratitude."

Mr Fabricant ended his message by saying that the weather would be bitter for many and said that it was important for people to play the Good Samaritan and help people who needed it the most.

He concluded with a wish of peace in the New Year and a Happy Christmas for all.

He said: "Forecasters say we are in for a relatively warm spell, but the bitter cold will come back before winter is done.

"It is over Christmas and the winter months when we can all play the Good Samaritan by giving a helping hand to those who need it the most.

"Be vigilant to those most in need.

"Who knows what 2023 will bring?