Voluntary groups receive £27,000 in grants as fundraisers reach £300,000 milestone

The We Love Lichfield advisory panel announcing the £300,000 grant milestone

We Love Lichfield, which raises funds for community projects and then distributes the grants, made the latest allocation in a ceremony at The George Hotel in the city.

It takes the amount donated to good causes to more than £300,000 since the organisation was formed 10 years ago.

Over that time, more than 200 community groups have benefited from its work.

Panel advisors Krissy Lackajis and Simon Price with three grant recipients Upstagers /Inter Theatre, Burntwood Be A Friend and The Monks Walk Group

We Love Lichfield patron Simon Price said the fund received its highest number of applications to date in the latest round of funding.

"I was delighted we were able to help so many organisations," he said.

"I’m humbled by the dedication of volunteers, it is amazing how they help so many people.

“With the cost of living crisis We Love Lichfield is even more important than ever, and I urge people and businesses to support us so we can continue our work.”

Year 4 pupils from Lichfield Cathedral School singing Christmas Carols to start the event. The same pupils raised £241 for We Love Lichfield singing carols in Lichfield during the week.

Community groups which received funding include Pathway Project, The Upstagers/Inter Theatre, Spark Burntwood, Open Door of Hope, and Nurture Community.

Also receiving grants were Chasetown Parochial Church Council, Lichfield and District Talking News, Lichfield Waterworks Trust, Cherry Orchard Garden /Services, Monks Walk Group, Gartmore Riding School, and Lichfield Arts, along with Voluntary Car Scheme, Stonnall Youth and Community Association, Burntwood Be A Friend, Lichfield RE:Cycle, Burntwood Family History Group, Burntwood Gardening Guild, Burntwood Town Council, Phoenix Counselling Service, Shenstone Community Library, St Johns Community Church, One Lichfield and 1st Fradley Scouts.