Call to save iconic central spire of Lichfield Cathedral after years of erosion

Fractured tracery on north side base of central spire

The three spires of Lichfield Cathedral can be seen from all directions across the city's skyline and are a much-loved emblem of regional identity.

The spires were built in the 12th century and make Lichfield Cathedral unique; it is the only three-spired mediaeval cathedral in the UK.

However, an inspection in 2015 highlighted eroded stonework on the central spire before Storm George worsened the damage in 2019 when some of the stone tracing collapsed.

Tower Tours were cancelled in the interest of public safety and the damaged stonework was temporarily secured.

Repairs are now urgently needed to keep the cathedral safe and open to the public.

Since then Lichfield Cathedral has been working to raise the £1.1million needed to repair the spire and update the Central Tower Observation Room, and allow visitors to safely explore the space again.

Lichfield Cathedral

Dean of Lichfield, The Very Revd Adrian Dorber said: “We are pleased to announce that we have, so far, secured funding for almost 70 per cent of the restoration work.

"Generous trusts and individuals have pledged their support to help preserve the central spire and the distinctive contribution it makes to the Lichfield horizon.

"People are grateful for the work we do in the local community, and they wish to support the restoration work because of that contribution to community life.

“We are now asking our local community for their support. We know that times are difficult and the cost of living is a real issue we all face. We simply ask people to consider contributing whatever is possible for them to help us clear this final hurdle. It will secure the spire for everyone to enjoy for centuries to come.”

Lichfield Cathedral charges no entry fee, but relies on donations to help with its running costs.

In 2019 the cathedral calculated that it costs around £5,000 a day to keep open.

With no regular funding from the government, it relies on the generosity of donors to meet those costs.