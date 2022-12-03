Driver's vehicle stolen as they dropped off delivery in Burntwood

Overhill Road, Burntwood

The driver was delivering to a property on Overhill Road, last night (Friday) but the victim was unable to offer a description of the thief.

A Staffordshire Police alert to local residents said: "At approximately 5.50pm on December 2, a driver was making a delivery on Overhill Road, Burntwood, and left their keys in the vehicle unattended, unknown offenders have approached this vehicle and made off.

"There is no direction of travel and no description of the offenders who have stolen the car. If you have seen or heard anything regarding this incident please contact Staffordshire Police via 101 or online quoting serial 507 02/12/2022 to give your information or any evidence you have.