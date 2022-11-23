Three Staffordshire police cadets given special awards

Police cadets with their certificates

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Youth Awards were held at Stoke City Football Club on Friday to celebrate the achievements of young people in Staffordshire.

Jack Rowland, part of the Tamworth Cadet Unit, and Harry Thorpe and Lewis Cuffe, both of the Lichfield Cadet Unit, were recognised for their achievements.

Jack was presented with a Special Recommendation Award, while Harry won the Youth Volunteer Award, recognising his outstanding contribution towards volunteering within his community. Harry has since been appointed as a Head Cadet.

Lewis was a runner-up for the Outstanding Contribution to Community Award and has since become Deputy Head Cadet.

Helen Neeson, Volunteers Co-ordinator at Staffordshire Police, said: “I’m immensely proud of all three cadets who have quite rightly been recognised for their achievements.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate our own policing cadets on their success and thank them for their ongoing support in making their communities safer places to live.”