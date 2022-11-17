Council confirms start of city centre pedestrian roads trial

Conduit Street in Lichfield is included in the trial pedestrianisation

Lichfield District Council said it would continue to work with Staffordshire County Council to make the city centre an attractive, safe, and vibrant place for people to visit, work and live and confirmed that from January 1, some roads will be pedestrianised in an 18-month trial.

Market Street, Tamworth Street, Conduit Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street roads will be restricted to vehicles from 12 noon until 9 pm every day and will join the existing restrictions in Dam Street and Bird Street.

The strategy will make it safer for people to walk around the city and aims to both improve air quality and promote sustainable travel to further help the environment.

The changes are being effected under an experimental Traffic Regulation Order (TRO).

Following months of talking with Staffordshire County Council, business leaders, freight and delivery companies, emergency services and support organisations, residents and visitors, Lichfield District Council confirms that the trial will start at the beginning of the year.

Council Leader, Doug Pullen says “Vehicle-free spaces make city centres more pleasant places to be – they are safer, have cleaner air and become more prosperous.

"This 18-month trial will give us invaluable feedback as we seek to make the long-called for pedestrianisation a permanent improvement to our beautiful city.”

During the experiment, Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council will continue to monitor the situation and to engage with members of the public and businesses to ensure the TRO continues to be right for the city centre.

Blue badge parking bays are provided in car parks to the city centre, in Bird Street and Lombard Street, and Lichfield District Council confirms that blue badge holders will still be able to park for free if they display their badge details.