Appeal launched after fatal car crash in Lichfield

Staffordshire Police was called to the B5014 Lichfield Road at Hanch, near Handsacre, at 5.35am on Saturday.

They found a silver Vauxhall Corsa had hit a tree on the roadside and closed the road off to allow paramedics to work.

The driver – a man – was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the force said: ""We attended as quickly as possible and closed the road whilst paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service worked at the scene.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers at this time."

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone who saw the collision or those with CCTV or dashcam footage of the Corsa beforehand to get in touch.