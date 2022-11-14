Plans lodged for 500 homes near Lichfield

The new homes schemes will sit near to the existing Fradley Manor development

A joint scheme by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes would see 500 houses built on land off Hay End Lane in Fradley, near Lichfield.

It also includes new sports facilities consisting of cricket and football pitches, a pavilion featuring a function room and changing rooms, as well as parking.

New woodland and landscaping will also feature as part of the development.

The 100-acre site sits to the north of the existing 'phase one' development, including Fradley Manor, and is currently green fields. It will be be accessed from two entry points on Hay End Lane, which is proposed to have a 30mph speed limit implemented.

The proposed scheme will feature a mixture of one-to-five bedroom detached, semi-detached, townhouse and terrace-type homes. It will include private homes as well as 20 per cent affordable housing.

A statement accompanying the scheme, which has been put forward to Lichfield District Council, says: "The design of the development has been driven by a desire to produce a high quality residential environment which pays due regard to its local context.

"It is considered the proposals comprise a sound design solution responding to the local vernacular whilst taking account of general good practice design principles and site specific constraints, such that the scheme should be supported from a design perspective."

A separate planning statement says: "The development will deliver a large number of public benefits including the provision of affordable housing, walking and cycling links, provision of a significant amount of open space and biodiversity net gains, the provision of sports pitches and a sports pavilion."

It adds that the "provision of land for a potential primary school" will also be included.

The proposals went out to consultation earlier this year.