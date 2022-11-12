Lichfield road closures for Remembrance Sunday parades

This year's Remembrance Sunday in Lichfield will see separate services in Alrewas, Shenstone, and Lichfield.
The National Memorial Arboretum is one location where a service will be taking place to remember those who have served, in their annual Service of Remembrance. Admission is free, but they do advise any visitors to book ahead of the day which can be done on the Arboretum’s website.
Lichfield service road closures:
Sunday, November 13, 9.30am-12pm:
Beacon Street (from its junction with Gaia Lane to its junction with Bird Street)
Bird Street (from its junction with Beacon Street to its junction with Swan Road)
Alrewas service road closures:
Sunday, November 13, 10am-11am:
Wellfield Road
Fox Lane
Main Street
Oakfield Road
Kings Bromley Road
Mill End Lane
11.30am - 1pm:
Post Office Road
Mill End Lane
Kings Bromley Road
Main Street
Wellfield Road
Shenstone service road closures:
Sunday, November 13, 10.30am-11.15am:
Pinfold Hill
Lynn Lane (from its junction with Ashcroft Lane to the junction with Station Road)