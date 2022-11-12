Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lichfield road closures for Remembrance Sunday parades

By Lauren HillLichfieldPublished:

Drivers are being asked to prepare for diversions this weekend as some roads are expected to close for Remembrance Sunday services.

Lichfield road closures for Remembrance Sunday parades

This year's Remembrance Sunday in Lichfield will see separate services in Alrewas, Shenstone, and Lichfield.

The National Memorial Arboretum is one location where a service will be taking place to remember those who have served, in their annual Service of Remembrance. Admission is free, but they do advise any visitors to book ahead of the day which can be done on the Arboretum’s website.

Lichfield service road closures:

Sunday, November 13, 9.30am-12pm:

  • Beacon Street (from its junction with Gaia Lane to its junction with Bird Street)

  • Bird Street (from its junction with Beacon Street to its junction with Swan Road)

Alrewas service road closures:

Sunday, November 13, 10am-11am:

  • Wellfield Road

  • Fox Lane

  • Main Street

  • Oakfield Road

  • Kings Bromley Road

  • Mill End Lane

11.30am - 1pm:

  • Post Office Road

  • Mill End Lane

  • Kings Bromley Road

  • Main Street

  • Wellfield Road

Shenstone service road closures:

Sunday, November 13, 10.30am-11.15am:

  • Pinfold Hill

  • Lynn Lane (from its junction with Ashcroft Lane to the junction with Station Road)

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News