Shrine to first Bishop of Lichfield returning to Cathedral

An artists impression of how the shrine of St Chad will look in the Cathedral

Lichfield Cathedral will instate the shrine of St Chad at the location of the original mediaeval shrine on November 8.

2022 marks 1350 years since the death of Lichfield Cathedral’s co-patron saint and the first bishop of Lichfield, St Chad and a relic of St Chad is being translated from St Chad’s Roman Catholic Cathedral in Birmingham to Lichfield Cathedral as a mark of unity within the Christian Church.

The Dean of Lichfield, Very Rev. Adrian Dorber said: “This moment will represent years of patient dialogue and conversation.

"More importantly it marks the growing relationships between all God’s people and especially with our Catholic brothers and sisters in the Archdiocese of Birmingham.

"We pray that this gift of friendship will be a sign and example that heals historic divides and moves forward in shared faith.

"As a relic of St Chad is so generously translated back to Lichfield, a part of the Cathedral’s heart is restored, and St Chad’s ministry of healing continues through the ages.”

A special, ecumenical service on November 8 at 2.30pm will see a relic of St Chad brought by representatives of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Birmingham and St Chad’s Cathedral to Lichfield Cathedral.

The relic will be kept in a specially created reliquary, gifted by the congregation of St Chad’s Cathedral, Birmingham.

Walking the way of St Chad from the well at St Chad’s Parish Church, Lichfield by Stowe Pool, the relic will make its way to Lichfield Cathedral where it will be gratefully received and housed in a purpose-built shrine.

Situated at the front of the spectacular Lady Chapel will be the new Shrine of St Chad, an altar-shrine with a golden corona of light suspended from the ceiling.

Rev. Dorber said: “Reinstating the Shrine of St Chad serves to focus our attention on the life of St Chad, a man who lived by the example of Jesus Christ.

"We pray that the shrine will serve to bring people’s prayers and thoughts to Jesus as they encounter the wonder of this sacred space and the holiness that feels so tangible here at the Cathedral.”

St Chad’s successor, the 99th Bishop of Lichfield, Rt Rev. Dr Michael Ipgrave, said: “This is an enormously significant event for both our Cathedral and the church across the wider Midlands for whom St Chad was apostle.

"The installation of the new shrine and relic of St Chad will be a sign of both healing and forgiveness.

"St Chad was a saint of the undivided church and this celebration is a potent symbol and step towards the unity that we pray and strive for as brothers and sisters in Christ.