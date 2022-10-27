Charities facing "cost of giving crisis" as people cut back on donations

Undated file photo of money. The Scottish Government has been urged to offer more coronavirus support to companies with multiple properties. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday April 5, 2020. A letter from Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing to Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton states firms with more than one business premises will not be able to apply for funding for each property. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Scotland Business. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Easy Fundraising was launched in 2005 and has given over £42 million for thousands of charities through its members buying goods and services, a percentage of which goes to the chosen good cause of the shopper.

However, Easy Fundraising CEO James Moir warned inflation and other pressures on household incomes is forcing people to give less to charities.

He said: "We speak to our charities and causes on a daily basis and are well aware of the crisis that they are facing. As the cost of living crisis begins to grip even tighter across the country, more and more charities are seeing donations decrease as people have to prioritise other things.

"This all comes at a time when the services that are provided by these wonderful people are being demanded more and more, it's a real Catch-22 situation for many."

As people tighten their belts and analyse outgoings many are cancelling long standing direct debits to charities, many of which rely on direct donations from supporters to survive.

Mr Moir urged people feeling guilty not being able to afford to donate directly to charities to sign up with Easy Fundraising.

James Moir

He said: "That's why we are showing people that they can raise money for their charities and causes without it costing them a penny extra if they do their online shopping through us.

"We are coming up to Black Friday and then Christmas, the busiest online shopping period of the year so those little donations will begin to add up and will help countless numbers of people."

Lichfield based Easy Fundraising have deals with more than 7,000 brands.

Mr Moir said: "We partner with over 7,000 brands who will donate part of what you spend to a cause of your choice. It won't cost you any extra. The cost is covered by the brand.

"Brands pay us a commission because when you start your shop from the Easy Fundraising website or app, they can see we sent you to them. If you make a purchase, a commission is generated, and we turn that into a donation."