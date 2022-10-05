Lichfield performing arts students given chance to excel at Staffordshire fright nights

Lichfield students preparing to scaring people

The South Staffordshire College students will be transformed into demons, zombies and scare clowns as well as blood-thirsty farmers, and malevolent spirits at Screamfest.

Over 15 terrifying fright nights based at the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, near Burton on Trent, attracts over 23,000 visitors every year and has 100 live actors to bringing the event to life.

More than 50 Midlands performing arts students from South Staffordshire College and Burton and South Derbyshire College are among the scores of actors delivering the frights and screams thanks to the unique training of the UK’s first qualified scare acting trainer.

Rosie Redvers Jones, who has a Masters in Performing Arts with Scare Acting, has been running ‘scare schools’ to get the students ready to deliver the ultimate fright night experience.

Ivor Robinson, joint owner of the National Adventure Farm, believes Screamfest is a great opportunity for students to gain unique experience in the industry.

He said: “As a scare attraction we love being able to work with local colleges in supporting the next generation of live actors. Their enthusiasm and talent amaze us every year and we are fortunate to be able to offer students the unique opportunity to learn skills and gain experience in a very different acting arena.

“This year’s line up of attractions will bring the ultimate mixture of fears to recreate your worst nightmare. Think blood, gore, zombies, clowns and shock with the usual mix of Screamfest scare and laughter.”