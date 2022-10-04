Former bank could be transformed into a Papa John's pizza takeaway under plans

Burntwood Town Shopping Centre. Photo: Google

The vacant unit at Burntwood Town Shopping Centre in Chase Terrace was previously occupied by HSBC. Now a planning application has been submitted to change the use of the unit into a hot food takeaway.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “The unit currently forms part of a wider unit at 23-24 Burntwood Shopping Centre, but is to be subdivided. The entire unit was formerly used as a bank, but the unit is now vacant, and the proposed development would ensure it is brought back into active use.

“It is proposed that the hot food takeaway and pizza delivery use would operate from 11am to 11pm every day of the week. The replacement shop front will enhance the appearance of the existing retail area.”