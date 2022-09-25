Ex-firefighter's hefty charity rowing challenge for causes close to his heart

Chris Foxley

Chris Foxley, 67, is hoping to raise £1,000 for the Fire Fighters Charity and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity by completing a tough static rowing challenge.

He retired as a crew manager with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service two years ago. He will be using a machine at Sweat Bank Gym, in Tatenhill, by splitting the distance into 10 separate sessions of 10 miles per day.

The sessions will be completed at level 10 difficulty on the machine which is the hardest possible setting with the aim of completing each session within 50 minutes.

Mr Foxley says: “Do I feel out of my comfort zone? Yes. But at times, especially in the fire service, that’s how we like it.”

“I’m doing this to raise awareness for two fantastic causes which help firefighters both operationally and personally.

“I have seen first-hand how important the Fire Fighters Charity is to firefighters who are injured and suffering with their mental health.”

Chris joined the brigade in January 2011and served for nearly a decade based at Tutbury.

He joined the gym after retiring to improve his fitness levels and now wants to raise money for the two causes which remain close to his heart.

The Fire Fighters Charity was originally set-up in 1940 to support the families of firefighters which had died during the Second World War blitz.

The other half of the pot will then be given to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

“Air ambulance personnel assist fire crews with extremely valuable and life-saving work across a variety of incidents, particularly with serious road traffic collisions. I want to raise as much awareness as possible for these two charities who both contribute so much to the safety of our communities and the wellbeing of emergency service colleagues," he adds.