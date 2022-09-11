Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Conspiracy to destroy property' arrests made after protest at business site

By James VukmirovicLichfieldPublished: Last Updated:

A number of people were arrested following a protest at a Staffordshire business site.

Lichfield Police said it had arrested several people following the protest
Lichfield Police said it had arrested several people following the protest

Lichfield Police made the arrests after being called to the scene of a peaceful protest at the site in Shenstone, near to Lichfield, on Saturday morning.

The force said it had been made aware of the protest and was working with partners to reduce the impact of the protest on the local community.

It also said it had made arrests on suspicion of conspiracy to destroy or damage property.

A spokesman for Lichfield Police said: "We're aware and are currently at the scene of an ongoing peaceful protest at a business site in Shenstone, nr Lichfield.

"We're working with partners to reduce the impact of this activity on the local community, balancing the rights of lawful protestors with the rights of those affected by it.

"Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while this work is carried out.

"Our role continues to be focused on preventing crime and disorder.

"A number of people were arrested this morning (Saturday 10 September) from nearby land on suspicion of conspiracy to destroy/damage property.

"We would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding at this time."

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News