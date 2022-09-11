'Conspiracy to destroy property' arrests made after protest at business site

Lichfield Police said it had arrested several people following the protest

Lichfield Police made the arrests after being called to the scene of a peaceful protest at the site in Shenstone, near to Lichfield, on Saturday morning.

The force said it had been made aware of the protest and was working with partners to reduce the impact of the protest on the local community.

It also said it had made arrests on suspicion of conspiracy to destroy or damage property.

A spokesman for Lichfield Police said: "We're aware and are currently at the scene of an ongoing peaceful protest at a business site in Shenstone, nr Lichfield.

"We're working with partners to reduce the impact of this activity on the local community, balancing the rights of lawful protestors with the rights of those affected by it.

"Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while this work is carried out.

"Our role continues to be focused on preventing crime and disorder.

"A number of people were arrested this morning (Saturday 10 September) from nearby land on suspicion of conspiracy to destroy/damage property.