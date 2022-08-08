Aston Villa shirt with 1982 European Cup winners signatures goes under the hammer

The signatures of the Villa immortals

With the English and continental footballing elite now the preserve of oil and gas rich countries the prospect of any Midlands club ever winning the Champions League is almost zero making the 1982 European Cup winners even more special.

A shirt autographed with 19 signatures including winning goal-scorer Peter Withe and substitute goalie Nigel Spink will go under the hammer at the Lichfield Auction Centre, Fradley Park, with Richard Winterton Auctioneers today (Monday).

Glazed in a 102cm x 86cm frame, the shirt also features the signatures Des Bremner, Kenny Swain, Colin Gibson, Allan Evans and Jimmy Rimmer – the original goalkeeper who, 10 minutes in, suffered a repeat of a recurring shoulder injury and was replaced by Spink in what was just his second first team appearance for the club.

The shirt comes with a framed poster print depicting Aston Villa losing in the FA cup final at Wembley in 2000 – the last to be played at the old Wembley Stadium.

Richard Winterton said: "It’s a superb piece of sporting memorabilia which would be a showstopper on the wall of any Villa fan."

“And what a match to commemorate, too – Aston Villa won the 1980-1981 Football League but this was the first time lifting the European Cup, which also continued the streak of English teams winning the trophy.

“Brian Moore’s commentary of the winning goal went on to be displayed at Villa Park."