People urged to close windows near large farmland fire near Lichfield

Firefighters were called at 3.20pm to Common Lane in Whittington following reports of a fire.

Residents are being advised to close their windows and doors while fire crews tackle a large fire on farmland near Lichfield.

The fire is affecting a 300 metre by 300 metre stretch of crops within a field.

Crews from Lichfield, Cannock, Barton-under-Needwood and a water carrier are currently at the scene and are currently using agricultural machinery to create a fire break.