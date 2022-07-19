People urged to close windows near large farmland fire near Lichfield

Firefighters were called at 3.20pm to Common Lane in Whittington following reports of a fire.
Residents are being advised to close their windows and doors while fire crews tackle a large fire on farmland near Lichfield.
The fire is affecting a 300 metre by 300 metre stretch of crops within a field.
Crews from Lichfield, Cannock, Barton-under-Needwood and a water carrier are currently at the scene and are currently using agricultural machinery to create a fire break.
The fire is not currently affecting traffic in the area, however, Staffordshire Police has been informed as a precautionary measure.