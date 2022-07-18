District ready to welcome baton on relay across district

The relay will take the baton past Lichfield Cathedral

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will go through Lichfield on Wednesday, July 20 as part of the final leg towards Birmingham on Thursday, July 28.

The Baton’s visit to Lichfield district begins at the National Memorial Arboretum near Alrewas with Batonbearers relaying around the grounds at 10.30am.

It will then be transports to Lichfield, where it will be relayed through the streets and past the cathedral before a community celebration at Beacon Park.

From there it will be transported to Lichfield where, at just after 11.40am the relay will begin in Beacon Street at its junction with Wheel Lane and progress to The Close.

From Lichfield, it will be taken along Burntwood High Street towards Chasetown at 1.40pm, then be taken to Chasewater Country Park at 2.15pm

There will be a relay around the park and a lap of the cable wakeboard course on Chasewater before the baton leaves for Tamworth just before 3pm.

Chasewater Country Park will be a hive of activity when the baton arrives

A celebration festival is being held at Chasewater Country Park from 1pm to 3.30pm, with a variety of sports taster sessions on offer and an appearance by Perry, the official mascot of the Commonwealth Games.

Councillor Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, said: “As a beacon of the Commonwealth Games the visit of the Queen’s Baton Relay to Lichfield district is very exciting.

“Batonbearers from across our area are participating and I hope many people will come out and support them along the relay’s route in Lichfield, Burntwood and at Chasewater Country Park.”

Simon Warburton, Executive Direction at Lichfield Cathedral said: “We are delighted that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Lichfield Cathedral as part of its incredible journey through England.