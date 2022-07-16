Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver receives life-saving CPR after car crashes off dual carriageway and rolls over

By David StubbingsLichfieldPublished:

A driver needed life-saving CPR after their car crashed off a dual carriageway and rolled over.

Emergency services on the A5 after a car crashed off the carriageway near Lichfield. Photo: Aldridge Fire Station
Emergency services on the A5 after a car crashed off the carriageway near Lichfield. Photo: Aldridge Fire Station

Emergency services, including the air ambulance were called to the scene after the car left the A5 near Lichfield at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The crash left the road closed between the A461 at Muckley Corner and the A5148 near Lichfield, as the helicopter landed on the dual carriageway and emergency crews treated the patient.

Firefighters from Aldridge and Lichfield Fire Stations were among those on the scene.

In a statement, Aldridge Fire Station said: "The driver of one car was trapped with life threatening injuries. Crews quickly assessed his injuries and gave life-saving CPR until paramedics and doctors from West Midlands Ambulance and air ambulance arrived."

Photos showed the air ambulance on the main road, along with other emergency crews, while another showed the crumpled remain of the silver car in hedges away from the road.

The road was reopened at around midnight.

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News