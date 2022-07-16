Driver receives life-saving CPR after car crashes off dual carriageway and rolls over

Emergency services on the A5 after a car crashed off the carriageway near Lichfield. Photo: Aldridge Fire Station

Emergency services, including the air ambulance were called to the scene after the car left the A5 near Lichfield at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The crash left the road closed between the A461 at Muckley Corner and the A5148 near Lichfield, as the helicopter landed on the dual carriageway and emergency crews treated the patient.

Firefighters from Aldridge and Lichfield Fire Stations were among those on the scene.

In a statement, Aldridge Fire Station said: "The driver of one car was trapped with life threatening injuries. Crews quickly assessed his injuries and gave life-saving CPR until paramedics and doctors from West Midlands Ambulance and air ambulance arrived."

Photos showed the air ambulance on the main road, along with other emergency crews, while another showed the crumpled remain of the silver car in hedges away from the road.