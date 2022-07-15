Cathedral set to bring the seaside to city centre

Lichfield Cathedral is looking to have crowds on the lawns of The Close in front of West Front.

Lichfield Cathedral has set up its summer schedule of events to put the emphasis on people who visit the cathedral and help everyone appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life with a programme of activities for all the family.

During the school summer holidays, from July 22 until August 31, the cathedral will have a beach installed on the West Front.

Alongside the beach will be a varied programme of daily activities, deckchairs to while away the time, refreshments on offer, and an 8m-high climbing wall on Saturdays.

Each Saturday in the summer holidays, the climbing wall will be open for people to either book in advance or turn up on the day from 10am and 4pm.

The 8m high climbing wall proved popular with children in the past and aims to do the same this time.

The Dean of Lichfield, Rt. Rev. Adrian Dorber, said: “As Britain’s most landlocked Cathedral, we want to bring an unfamiliar landscape to Lichfield with a beach on the West Front.

"We know there’s something wonderful about having your feet on the beach.

"It’s deeply relaxing just to have the time to sit in a deckchair and feel the sun on your face.

"Our invitation is to come to a sacred place but come and relax and be playful.

"The Beach will be open daily and, as everyone’s cash continues to be squeezed, I’m delighted that it will be free.”

The beach will aim to bring families together to enjoy the setting at the cathedral

There will other activities for children to do, with a week of free children’s activities from August 13 and a week-long summer school from August 22 to 26.

The Leader of Lichfield District Council, Councillor Doug Pullen, said: “The Cathedral’s beach is set to be a very popular visitor attraction over the summer, and we are delighted to support it.

“If you can’t get to the seaside, it will offer the perfect opportunity to kick your shoes off and relax with family and friends with the sand between your toes.

“I look forward to visiting the beach and hope people will enjoy themselves at this fantastic holiday facility outside our beautiful Cathedral.”

For bookings and more information: www.lichfield-cathedral.org/climb