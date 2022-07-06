Notification Settings

Children have chance to try sports during Games

By James VukmirovicLichfieldPublished:

Youngsters across a Staffordshire city are being offered the chance to take part in sporting sessions in celebration of the Commonwealth Games.

There are a range of sports available to try during the festival
Providers including Active Lichfield, Freedom Leisure and local sports clubs and organisations have scheduled the Festival of Sport at venues in Lichfield and Burntwood for people of all ages from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8.

Among the activities are badminton, cricket, boxing, tennis, soft archery, judo, dodgeball, Tai Chi and squash.

Wheelchair Basketball and Disability Cricket and multi-sport sessions are in the programme together with dance classes for the under-fives, Teddy games mini athletics and Rugby Tots for children aged two to seven-years-old.

With other activities including cycling coaching, a Commonwealth Games-themed park run, pickleball and spikeball, Lichfield District Council has said there is something for everyone.

Councillor Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for Leisure, said: “The Festival of Sport is an exciting opportunity for people to try their hand at a variety of sports free of charge.

“We are delighted to be able to offer them as part of the celebrations for the Commonwealth Games.

“Be it tennis, cricket, archery, yoga or football, badminton, basketball or Boccia (a sport related to bowls that can be played by anyone but is accessible to people with disabilities), we hope people across Lichfield will join the fun.”

The Festival of Sport launch events are taking place on Saturday, July 23 at Burntwood Leisure centre and Sunday, July 24 at Beacon Park, running from 10am to 2pm both days.

For full details of activities, venues, dates and times, go to activelichfield.co.uk/festival-of-sport

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

