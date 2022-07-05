Celebrity antiques expert David Dickinson brings Real Deal TV show to Lichfield

David Dickinson with Richard Winterton

First, ‘The Duke’ will be hosting a ‘dealer day’ for ITV’s Dickinson’s Real Deal at Burton Market Hall, Market Place, Burton-on-Trent on Sunday, July 10, between 8am-5pm.

This will be the 18th series of the show which sees people take in their collectables for valuation and then decide whether to put the item up for auction or be tempted to take a dealer’s cash offer.

The Real Deal team will be looking out for hidden treasures and offering people advice – and possibly cash if the item piques their interest.

Items consigned from the event at Burton will be included in Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ sale on Tuesday, July 26, at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Fradley Park.

The auction will also include items from a previous dealer day at Wolverhampton Racecourse last Saturday.

“It was a huge day filming at Wolverhampton with one of the biggest crowds we have seen,” said Mr Winterton.

“I can't wait to meet people at Burton and see what treasures they have tucked away.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to take part in a much-loved television show just up the road so I’d urge everyone to dig out those curiosities and come and say hi – it never ceases to amaze me what treasures can turn up!”

This round of filming will be extra special for Richard Winterton Auctioneers as it coincides with the realisation of a long-term wish for a new premises in Burton.

Mr Winterton added: “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing David for 20 years and it is always great fun to be involved in his programmes.

“This dealer day at Burton Market Hall is going to be a really special one for us as we have just agreed to take on a unit in that location, adding to our existing premises in Tamworth and Fradley.

“Opening later this summer, the new Burton premises will offer pop-up specialist valuations and an opportunity for members of the public to learn more about auctions, so watch this space.”

Anyone under 18 wishing to attend Sunday’s event in Burton must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.