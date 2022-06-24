Council on lookout for stalls and activities for fun day

Youngsters enjoying a previous Beacon Park fun day

Planning is under way for this free entry event on August 3 for children and their families.

Held at Beacon Park, the day features inflatable fun, a carousel, stalls, sports and games, and the chance to compete in some free races.

To make sure the event is extra special, Lichfield City Council is hoping to attract more stalls and companies that run activities for children.

Activities could be anything from arts and crafts, to creating mud sculptures or having a go at archery, as long as they appeal to younger park visitors.

Stall holders may also want to get in touch if they are interested in bringing their stall to the event.

This could be local charities or clubs looking to raise their profile or gift stalls aimed at children.

Councillor Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure, said: “The fun day is an event aimed at children and young people, and is a great way for the whole family to spend a summer’s day outdoors enjoying the many activities on offer.

"We hope to attract extra stalls and have even more activities on offer to make it our best fun day yet.”

It will take place at Beacon Park’s sports pitches between 11am and 3pm.

It’s free to get in, but there is a small charge for some of the activities.