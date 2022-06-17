Council chairman sets up new service to support seniors with IT

Lichfield District Council Chair, Councillor Colin Greatorex has launched Easy-IT

It is an association which assists with the initial set-up of laptops, PCs, phones, printers and broadband to enable seniors to take full advantage of the online systems and devices available.

The aim is to direct help to those most excluded by the need to use IT to transact with agencies, authorities and businesses today.

Simple IT fixes will be made by volunteers over the phone or through a house visit, if necessary but for more complex issues RHP Computer Solutions Ltd, based in Lichfield’s Market Street, has agreed to help.

Funded by Councillor Greatorex, Easy-IT is free although a voluntary £20 donation will be welcomed to help sustain the service and he plans to raise funds by holding an event in January 2023 and ask for donations in lieu of Christmas cards this year.

Councillor Greatorex said: “All our residents are being encouraged to visit websites when placing orders or reporting faults.

“However, when they have said they cannot get online we had no one to refer them to and are not able to recommend companies.

“Setting up a computer with broadband connection, putting an email account on a phone, assisting with web searching or even downloading a video conferencing app is something simple for the IT-confident person but a foreign world to someone not already online.

“A voluntary group seemed to be a good solution and we are also linking with the IT Buddies, a Staffordshire County Library service that is already free and up and running.

“I am hoping that this year we can all look to help our senior neighbours who are cut off from so much for the want of help with a password, an app or a simple software download.”