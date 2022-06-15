Inquest opened and adjourned for man accused of murdering Crufts breeder

Valerie Freer

Alex Verdu Munoz had been charged with murdering Crufts competitor Valerie Freer, who died of neck injuries at her home, in Whittington near Lichfield on February 24.

The Argentinian national was on remand awaiting trial at Strangeways Prison, in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead on May 15.

A hearing at Manchester Coroners Court was told the defendant, 26, was found hanged. Staffordshire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The matter was adjourned to a date to be fixed.