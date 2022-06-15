Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Inquest opened and adjourned for man accused of murdering Crufts breeder

By Deborah HardimanLichfieldPublished: Last Updated:

The inquest for a man accused of murdering a Staffordshire dog breeder has been opened and adjourned.

Valerie Freer
Valerie Freer

Alex Verdu Munoz had been charged with murdering Crufts competitor Valerie Freer, who died of neck injuries at her home, in Whittington near Lichfield on February 24.

The Argentinian national was on remand awaiting trial at Strangeways Prison, in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead on May 15.

A hearing at Manchester Coroners Court was told the defendant, 26, was found hanged. Staffordshire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The matter was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Munoz also faced charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving in relation to the February incident.

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News